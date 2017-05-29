Google Play Music is now free for four months for new subscribers

As if there weren't enough reasons to love Google, the multi-billion enterprise recently offered a great deal to music lovers. It is now offering a free subscription of four months to new subscribers of Google Play Music.

Google Play Music provides subscribers an access to more than 50,000 songs through their music library. Earlier, Google offered a free subscription of 90 days but reportedly on Sunday the free subscription period was increased to four months. However, this offer is limited to new subscribers only.

Google Play Music also allows users an access to custom radio stations from mobile devices and computers. Although ads are not excluded in the free subscription tenure.

Google charges $10 for ad free services but users also get a free subscription of YouTube Red, access to more than 35 million songs and option to download songs as well.