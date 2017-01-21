Google Play Services gets Instant Tethering mobile hotspot feature

Google Play Services is now getting a new feature today as part of a server-side update. As such, the update is bringing a new feature called Instant Tethering, and it has been revealed that it will now make it much easier to connect to a device with a mobile hotspot.

Several reports on the web state that this feature is part of Google Play Services 10.2. Besides, Instant Tethering will now allow more than one Android device that shares one Google account to be connected with each other. But the devices to be paired need to have a cellular data connection, so that they can be automatically connected to each other and share data.

This feature will be helpful for people who own a smartphone and any other android device which might not have a cellular hardware. In that case, the Android device without any cellular functionality can quickly connect to the smartphone's data connection.

Reportedly, this feature also displays the remaining battery life on that connecting device.

While Google is only starting to roll out this feature, it may take several days for you to get this update.

