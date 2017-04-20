Google Play's new My Apps tab lets you manage apps easily

It looks like Google Play Store is getting a revamp. We would like to make it clear that it is not the whole of the Play Store but only the My Apps & Games section.

The overhauled My Apps & Games tab seems to be aimed at making it simpler and easier for users to manage the updates. It makes efficient use of the space that is available. The new interface offers better organized categories and a never seen before utility as well. It helps clear space on your device by just sorting the apps that are installed on the same. You can sort apps based on factors such as size, alphabetical order, last used, and last updated.

The updated interface will make it easy for you find out those apps that you haven't updated for a while and those apps that you haven't used lately. There is a dedicated tab for updates and the Subscriptions tab has been removed. Even the size of the app icons seems to have been reduced so that you see more items without scrolling than before.

In the overhauled My Apps & Games interface, the All tab is renamed as Library. Also, it displays those apps that are installed on your other devices and synced with your Google account. You can install these apps listed in the Library tab on your device just by clicking on Install and giving the necessary permissions.

Google has just started rolling out the revamped interface to the users. Not all have got this new interface, and you need to wait to get this one on your Android device.