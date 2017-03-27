Google Play Store updated, comes with a new “My Apps” section

We have already known for months that Google has been trying to implement a new layout for the Play Store's "My Apps & Games" section. On Friday, we got to see a Play Store design tweak that is presently rolling out to some devices and also few changes in the look of search results.

Moreover , it seems like that Google is coming up with a design update that looks identical to the "dogfood" version of the Play Store, which got leaked last month. @YTSecurity has posted some screenshots, reportedly showing a finalized version of the My Apps section redesign. Currently, the outgoing version has three tabs; installed, all and beta.

In the new version, apps that get updates into their own tab are separated, 'All' is changed to library and the 'installed' tab and the tab which lists all of the apps that you test beta versions of are still present.

The best thing about the new version is that now you can sort the apps within the installed and library tabs based on alphabetical, last updated and last used order. You can also sort them by size.

Chances are, you have not yet got the update. However, there is nothing to worry as similar to many of Google's updates, this is most probably a staged rollout which takes place server-side. The user who uploaded the screenshots is reportedly using the 06.08.N-all[0] [PR] version of the Play Store on Nexus 6P that runs on Android 7.1.2.

We hope that this new version will be made available on more devices in the near future.