Google to remove support for Gifts, Requests, and Quests on its Play Store

Google Play Games app can be treated as the least used app by the users. Many may not even be knowing about its existence. But most of the games on the Play Store use its API to save game data to the cloud and integrate analytics.

Now, the company made an announcement that it is going to shut down few Play Store attributes under Play Games Services. It includes features like Gifts, Requests, and Quests. If you are a developer, you don't have t worry since you got enough time to find some other alternatives. Because one can find this three features until March 31st of next year.

Also Read: 7 Android O Features You Can Get Right Now

The main intention behind offering this Google Play Games Services (GPGS) is to help the game developers build some exciting and powerful games. This service provides different tools to build and optimize your game and also to analyze and retain the audience.

After the company realized about the less usage of this app and also by taking feedbacks from developers, they decided to remove some features from this services, so that they can focus on some other tools which are greatly in demand.

Last year, they made similar kind of announcement where they had to end the support for new iOS account creation. Even this feature was deleted after examining the low usage of it on iOS. Now, one can not create an iOS account as well as no support is provided for integration with iOS and updating of iOS SDK.

Also Read: 5 Best Location Sharing App That You Can Download on Your Smartphone

When it comes to GPGS, the company thoroughly observed that the developers excessively use engagement and reporting tools, whereas other tools for Gifts, Requests, and Quests are almost not used at all.

Hence the company plans on removing them from GPGS after 31st March 2018. So, Until then developers can use this with no worries. It looks like Google is cleaning all their junk services and making space for truly required tools by developers.