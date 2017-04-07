Google's Daydream App and Keyboard updated

Google has a good news for the fans of its virtual reality platform, Daydream. The application in the Google Play Store has received a new update that brings along a few useful features and changes. Although it has not got anything shattering, there are surely some improvements.

One of the main issues faced by the Daydream users is that it is impossible to know how much battery their phone has while using the headset. Well, not anymore, the updated version has a controller battery indicator, which lets you see the level of your battery while you are in the Daydream Home, Quick Settings or Play Store in the VR mode.

So now you can just glance down at your controller to see a battery indicator bar with 5 levels signifying how much battery your phone has left.

In addition to this, there is a new feature called "Daydream Newsletter", which will help the users to stay up to date with the latest news and events from all over the world. All you have to do is go to

the Settings menu to sign up for the "Daydream Newsletter" for receiving important news.

Furthermore, Google has added a new feature that allows you to turn your notification off, so you can enjoy the immersive experience better. To get this, you have to go to the Settings menu and hit the toggle option. You can even select which notifications you want, such as alarms, reminders, events etc.

Google has also updated the Daydream Keyboard App, which now lets you type in four new languages: Spanish, Italian, French and Korean.