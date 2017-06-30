Google's new app Triangle will help users better manage their mobile data

Google has introduced a new app called The Triangle, which aims to better manage mobile data usage and block unwanted background data. As of now, this app is only available in the Philippines.

It is aimed at prepaid customers in the country who can purchase only a certain amount of prepaid data. Of course, carriers also offer unlimited prepaid data packs, but usually, once the user crosses a certain daily limit, the internet speed becomes slow. Hence, this app will prove beneficial to users by controlling the mobile data usage of background applications and allowing them to make the most of their prepaid data plan.

At first, the app will ask the users to submit their mobile number. Google will then verify the number and give a reward of free mobile data to the users for registering to the app. Users could receive up to 100MB of free mobile data from their subscriber.

After the initial setup process is done, users will be able to see how much data has been consumed and what rewards have been earned.

Moreover, the Triangle app will show a detailed account of which apps used the most amount of data and which apps did not use any data at all. The app will also let the user know how much data can still be consumed before reaching the daily limit.

The app has a tab that will enable the users to track the data and claim the rewarded data.

Other than that, Google will reward the users with additional data if they use Google through the Google app or the Chrome browser. The app will run on any Android devices in the Philippines.

Currently, Google has not announced if the Triangle app will be available outside the country or not.