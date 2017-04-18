Google’s new Family Link app now availble to iOS users

Google yesterday introduced its new Family Link app for iOS users. The app was already available on Android devices after last month's launch. We know that the app is made keeping parents in mind, who wish to monitor their children's online activity. The app allows the users to see things like screen time and apps downloaded from Google Play. One can also set restrictions on the internet use of their kids.

Previously the Family Link app could only monitor android devices through a connected Google account, but the new iOS version of the app doesn't require the users to own an android device. People now have the option to monitor their kids' Android devices using an iPhone as well. You can use the app to monitor any Android device that runs on Nougat.

Also Read: Google could be prepping a device codenamed 'Bisto'

All you need to do is, make a Google account within the app. You can set time restrictions and see which apps are being opened by your children.

You can set a bed time and even lock the device for some time. In addition to this, Family Link enables you to block certain apps from Google Play.

However, the iOS version of the app seems to have the same features as its Android counterpart. It is expected that the app will now get more attention as there are a lot of iPhone users in the US.

When Family Link was first unveiled in March, Google said that people would have to request to join the program as the app was still in its developing stage.

With the launch of iOS version, we may assume that the app is working all fine now.