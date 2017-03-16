Google's new messaging app comes without a keyboard, uses voice inputs

Search giant Google, through the company's pet project, called as 'Area 120' which is partly an incubator for side projects, based on the spirit of 20 percent time program. Area 120, recently launched its first Android app, which is a keyboard-less messaging app. The app is called Supersonic and relies on voice input rather than the conventional typing or keying in.

Supersonic's voice input function is activated by holding down the mic button, followed by dictating your message. The message gets transcribed into a text and can even be embedded with emojis, the app has options for both one to one messaging as well as group chats. Furthermore, there is also a lounge feature which allows users to add or be added by strangers and engage them in chat.

SEE ALSO: Uptime App - A new way to watch YouTube with iPhone friends

The messages once received and opened get cleared by default which saves a lot of effort of clearing chats. The app itself is rather easy and simple to use and brings in a lot of conveniences and added benefits with its features. Supersonic might even outpace the other messaging apps as it gains popularity on the basis of its features and ease of use.

While there are several messaging apps out there the Supersonic brings to the table a new way of messaging and will surely carve a niche out for itself. The app might gain popularity mainly among the younger users.

SEE ALSO: Paytm to soon provide insurance cover for users free of cost

The app was launched earlier this month, and rather surprisingly on iOS, it isn't available in all regions yet. While the app hasn't yet found its way to India we can most probably see it soon and get know more about it. We will keep you posted with the latest updates as and when we get them.



Source