Google statrts testing its Android Instant Apps feature

If you can remember, Google had announced a feature called Instant Apps last year during Google I/O conference. It was indeed a unique concept introduced by Google.

On the other hand, if you are not familiar with the concept, Instant Apps is basically a feature that allows you to run an app from the web, or at least a part of it. So, instead of downloading and installing an app on the phone just to use certain functions or services, Instant Apps allows you to open any app by just tapping on a link.

What it further means is that you can try out applications without needing to download them first. So instead of depleting the storage on your device by installing many applications, you will be able to simply carry a number of URLs and click on them to use a particular app.

While this sounds fascinating, Google has not rolled out the feature yet. However, this is changing now. According to recent reports, Google has finally started to test out the feature. It seems that the tech giant is finally ready to take the service to the next level of development.

Google's Android Developers blog states that this is a limited test which is only open to few apps on the web.

According to Google's blog post, "We've been working with a small number of developers to refine the user and developer experiences. Today, a few of these Instant Apps will be available to Android users for the first time in a limited test, including apps from BuzzFeed, Wish, Periscope, and Viki. By collecting user feedback and iterating on the product, we'll be able to expand the experience to more apps and more users."

Besides, it's good to know that Google has finally started to test it out. While it may take some time to fully develop the feature, Google has said, "there has already been a tremendous amount of interest in Instant Apps from thousands of developers. We can't wait to hear your feedback and share more awesome experiences later this year. Stay tuned!"

