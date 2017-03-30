Google unblocks it’s Translate App in China

Google Translate, is one of the oldest free multilingual machine translation services which is used by almost everyone globally. But China having around 700 million mobile Internet users, they were not offered with this app.

Though people from China were able to use the web-based translation service by Google, they had to use virtual private network (VPN) software if they wanted to access the mobile app. Without any need to break those barriers, now these apps are made available in China market as well. Google officially announced this by releasing a new version of translation app in China.

Now one can access this app without having to use any censor-evading tools. The search engine giant has shut down its Chinese Google website 'www.google.cn' in 2010. It moved from China to Hong Kong after issues like cyber attacks and censorship popped up. This, in turn, blocked most of its offering by Beijing.

Providing a new version of translation app in China, the company did not explain the reason behind this huge surprise. Google spokesman declined to comment on this matter. The company also provided the link to download Android app whereas, asked iOS users to search it on the app store.

Regarding this update, Google says, "Today we're releasing version 5.8 of the Google Translate apps for Android and iOS, adding instant visual translation between English and Korean, as well as an improved experience for users in China."

Making this app available in Chinese market having a large number of smartphone users, it will surely give a good output for Google.