Google to unveil details about the Android ‘O’ Beta this month

Google will be holding its Google I/O annual developer conference in the coming days in California. I/O Extended events will specifically bring local developer communities together to experience the I/O keynotes and sessions with one another in real-time, around the globe. The event also offers unique activities such as hackathons, codelabs, and demos.

However, this time at the developers' conference we believe that Google will introduce its new OS version for Android. Moreover, Google has already announced that it will be ending support for Android "Nougat" Beta, therefore, the are great chances that the company could soon launch Android "O" Beta for the users.

In fact, considering Google's history, the tech giant usually launches the beta version much ahead of the Google I/O developer conference. Google released the first alpha version of Android "N" as part of a new "Android Beta Program" intended for testing by developers and enthusiasts before the official release. The same could happen with Android 0.

That being said, currently, the early "Developer Preview" versions of Android O which is touted as the next major Android version is already being provided by Google. But users might have to wait for a littler longer as the developer preview is mostly not intended for public consumption.

Earlier reports have suggested that Google has already partnered with many companies to bring out exciting features in the next update. While it sounds exciting Google will most probably unveil the details about the upcoming Android O at the I/O Conference this month.