Government to launch several safety and anti-troll apps for women

With the rising crime rate in the country against women, the Government of India in a bid to protect women is introducing a new app called "I am Trolled" app.

Thus, women who are being threatened with physical violence or women internet users who are being trolled on social media will now be able to seek help in real time through the app.

"The app will be launched soon to counter physical violence threats and trolls on social media," said Maneka Gandhi, Minister for Women and Child Development while attending an event "Wellness Rules-Proactive Well-Being," organized by FICCI Ladies Organization in Delhi.

SEE ALSO: Take a Look at the Must-have Apps that Ensure Women Safety

During the event, she further added, "The much-delayed 'panic button' for women with an additional feature of 'Shouting App' will also become operational by March-end as most mobile hardware companies are working to add the feature on their products."

Apart from these apps she also revealed that the government is also planning to add 600 new one-stop help centers "Sakhi" in two years wherein women will be able to seek help on domestic violence, health, and legal issues etc.

SEE ALSO: Nubia phones will now come with a panic button

Additionally, the Minister's agenda for women safety might just not be limited to the apps that will be launched soon. "We are also going to set up 'Women Entrepreneurship Council' to support and empower small-scale women entrepreneurs in urban and rural India. As such the government will be collaborating with Amazon, a leading e-commerce portal, to launch 'Mahila-e-Haat' a dedicated online platform for women to market their homemade merchandise.