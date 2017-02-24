Happy birthday WhatsApp! Status feature goes live globally: Here's how it works

WhatsApp has been our constant companion for over several years now. To bring it to your notice, the most popularized messaging platform turn 8 today. It is on this day that WhatsApp decides to roll out the awaited Status feature globally.

In a blog post, WhatsApp had earlier mentioned, "We are excited to announce that, coinciding with WhatsApp's 8th birthday on February 24, we are reinventing the status feature." Living up to their promise, WhatsApp starts rolling out the Status features for Android, iOS, and Windows users globally.

"Starting today, we are rolling out an update to status, which allows you to share photos and videos with your friends and contacts on WhatsApp in an easy and secure way. Yes, even your status updates are end-to-end encrypted," says Whatsapp.

Here's how the new Status feature works:

#1 Update your WhatsaApp from Google Play Store.

#2 After the update, open the app and you will be able to see three options above the screen, Chats, Status, and Calls.

#3 Click on the Status option and create status.

#4 Capture the moment of the day. To take a video, long press the red button in the middle. You can share photo, video or anything you want.

#5 After capturing, share your status with your contacts. Please note that the status you update will disappear in 24hours and you have to update a new status again. The status update can bee seen by everyone in your contact list.

This Snapchat and Instagram-like feature has already started gaining popularity among the WhatsApp lovers. With the new feature, you will be easily able to share photos, videos, and GIFs, and get rid of the mundane text status now.

Here's a video that WhatsApp released, which shows how the Status feature works. Click here to watch the video.