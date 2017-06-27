Haptik has open sourced the AI technology behind its chatbots

Haptik has open sourced its proprietary, the Named Entity Recognition system or NER. NER is the technology behind Haptik's chatbots. The announcement was made at the Chatbot Summit in Berlin on June 26, 2017.

Haptik is an artificial intelligence based app that offers personal assistance to Android and iOS users. NER is used in AI based applications where it understands textual datasets in machine learning.

NER is a common feature in ad-tech, social media, news apps, search engines and analytics platforms. Haptik introduced the technology in its chatbots.

Aakrit Vaish, CEO of Haptik threw a light on use of NER, "Developer tools and open source technology play a key part in the evolution of any platform. The Haptik Chatbot NER is our way of contributing to the growth of chatbot development and advancing the overall paradigm shift."

Now that Haptik has open sourced the technology for chatbots, developers now have an opportunity to enhance chatbots targeted at domains that proffer personal assistance, e-commerce, insurance, healthcare and fitness etc. This will also help developers skip data mining which has always been a time taking process.

Developers can now create a custom entity or edit the current ones by simply adding data using a predefined template.

Simply put, Haptik has open sourced NER for chatbots to provide opportunity to developers to work on the AI mechanism of the technology and make it smarter.