How Facebook will make an impact with Express WiFi

Following the ban on Free Basics, Facebook once again trying to get into the Indian market through Express Wi-Fi, which allows service providers to bring the Internet to rural areas in India, through public hotspots. However, Facebook isn't the first one to try this, as Google has started providing free wifi across railway station long ago.

This Express Wi-Fi initiative is already live in Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Indonesia and in India, they are collaborating with Bharti Airtel to setup 20,000 hotspots across different cities. The company said that they are working with ISP's in over 700 Wi-Fi hotspots.

The prices will be handled by operators along with the data as the traffics flows through their system. Moreover, Facebook is in talks with other telecos including Reliance Jio and Vodafone as they are planning to setup Wi-Fi services through a wireless local area network (WLAN) using a router connected to an ISP.

The company also in talks with BSNL and respective state government to set up the Wi-Fi hotspot.

Users can register their login ID and password which comes with a daily, weekly or monthly internet plans. As Reliance Jio is making a revolution in the Indian market with data, do you think Facebook's Express Wi-Fi will make a change? Yes, if the data plans are pocket-friendly.

“When people are able to purchase fast, affordable and reliable internet, they’re able to explore the range of information it has to offer including news, education, health, job postings, entertainment, and communication tools like Facebook,’’ says Facebook blog post.

"We believe this will help in empowering millions of Indians by bringing them online and contribute to the Government’s Digital India vision,” says Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel.