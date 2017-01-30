Idea Cellular announced suite of digital apps - Idea Music Lounge, Movie Club, & Game Spark

We at GizBot had earlier reported that Idea Cellular is prepping up to give a tough fight to Reliance Jio, and launch a suite of digital apps similar to the MyJio apps. Idea Cellular today announced its arrival into the digital world with the launch of 3 new exciting mobile apps which include - Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club, and Idea Game Spark. With these apps, the company is said to be giving birth to a "Digital Idea".

The 3 stated Idea entertainment apps were launched at an event in Mumbai today. With the launch of Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club, and Idea Game Spark, the company has begun its transformation from a pure play mobile operator to an integrated digital services and solutions provider.

The Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club, and Idea Game Spark offer a complete suite of digital entertainment services and mark Idea's entry into the world of digital services. Let's take a detailed look at how the 3 apps function.

Talking about Idea Music Lounge, the application offers a rich library of nearly 2 million Indian and international music tracks currently. initially, and will probably go up to nearly 20 million tracks soon on Google Play Store and will hit the iOS store in the future.

SEE ALSO: Idea to introduce Rs. 499 and Rs. 999 unlimited calling packs with free 4G data



Further, the Idea Music Lounge comes with a range of other features including 'DJ Mode' which enables transition of songs similar to DJ effect; 'Wake Up Mode' with the consumer's favorite song, and Dynamic Lyrics' feature to enable customers to sing along while listening to their favorite tracks and 'Data Saver mode'.

About the Idea Movie Club app, it caters to the ever-growing video content needs of consumers, offering thousands of blockbuster movies, Live TV, 7 days catch-up TV, along with a series of Original content and Short Videos across all genres and several languages. The app is available on Google Play Store and iOS store.

On the other hand, the Idea Game Spark app is the ultimate gaming destination with a collection of over 1,500 games across all genres. The app can be accessed by all Idea as well as non-Idea users via www.ideagamespark.com. The store features popular gaming content from several leading gaming studios.

SEE ALSO: Will Vodafone India and Idea Cellular merge soon?

It is the first subscription game store offering the latest and popular, Virtual Reality Games. Once subscribed to the store, the customer can download unlimited games across genres such as Racing, Cricket, Cards, Sports, Bollywood and more. The games are available on a monthly subscription basis and the company intends to introduce a range of other tariff models such as pay per download and freemium.

At the launch event, Mr. Himanshu Kapania, Managing Director, Idea Cellular says, "Idea has decided to enhance its portfolio of services. With the birth of 'Digital Idea', the company is gearing itself for catering to the growing population of mobile users who consume digital content on their mobile devices."