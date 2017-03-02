Idea launches redesigned Money app

To enable mobile users to transact money securely and conveniently, Idea Cellular has redesigned the Idea Money app for both Android and iOS users.

The new app comes loaded with a host of features and can be used by both, Idea users as well as non-users. The retailer interface of the app enables retailers to pull payments from feature phone users through a USSD based transaction.

The new Idea Money app offers a better user interface features like - Request Money and Split Bill. Users can now add their friends and family amongst whom the bill is to be split, and request money thereon.

Also Read: Idea launches 4G services in Gujarat

Standing Instructions feature is yet another offering in the app, which enables users to conduct cyclical payments such as payments of Idea postpaid bills or prepaid recharges without any hassle.

Via the new app, users can also donate money to their favorite charities, including CRY, Give India, HelpAge India, PETA and Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust. Some of the other useful offerings that the app include a transactions history section and customer personalisation.

Mr. Sudhakar Ramasubramanian, CEO (Designate), Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank

Ltd said, "Based on our research and user feedback, we have redesigned the app to

be more visually appealing, as well as added a number of new and useful features that will make cashless transactions more secure, accessible and convenient for users."