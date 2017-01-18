India overtakes U.S. to become number 1 in Google Play downloads

According to analytics firm App Annie, India has beaten U.S. to become the top country in terms of Google Play downloads in 2016.

The report from App Annie states that India's app market grew massively outpacing the U.S. to surpass it as the #1 country by Google Play downloads, from around 3.5 billion downloads in 2015 to over 6 billion downloads in 2016.

App downloads have increased by 15 percent worldwide across iOS and Google Play, with total time spent in apps going up by 25 percent, it added.

The report further reveals interesting information about budgets and revenue. It states that in 2016, publishers were paid over $35 billion (roughly Rs. 2,37,898 crores) in revenue across the iOS App Store and Google Play. When including in-app advertising, app store revenue and third-partyAndroid stores in 2016, publishers made over $89 billion in revenue. Apart from revenue details, the report also says that the average consumer uses well over 30 apps per month across various markets.

App Annie Senior Vice President, Research, Danielle Levitas has also expressed that as technology and business models continued to evolve, apps were playing an even greater role in transforming, and creating opportunities for, companies and industries both established and new.

He also added that app adoption was growing rapidly in emerging markets including India and Indonesia while mature markets were seeing apps challenge and change traditional industries including retail, entertainment, and banking.

However, in India Facebook, WhatsApp, and UC Browser were the top three apps in terms of combined download on Google Play and iOS. Similarly, Candy Crush, Subway Surfers and Temple Run 2 were the top three games downloaded by Indian users.

