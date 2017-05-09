India is the top country to make WhatsApp video calls; spend 50 million minutes per day

WhatsApp rolled out the video calling feature in November last year after all its rival messaging platforms had introduced it. In just six months of introducing the video calling feature, it looks India tops the list of making the highest number of WhatsApp video calls.

WhatsApp confirms that the country is the topmost in the world to use the video calling feature. Over 50 million video calling minutes are recorded by WhatsApp every day in the country, which is the highest among the global markets. This figure reveals the reason that WhatsApp considers India as its priority and focuses on strengthening its business in the country.

Of the 1.2 billion global monthly active users of WhatsApp, 200 million monthly active users are from India. The video calling feature of the platform is a success all over the world with over 340 million video calling minutes recorded per day. WhatsApp reveals that over 55 million video calls are placed per day on WhatsApp. Moreover, of the 340 million video calls placed across the world, a significant 50 million is from India.

Regarding the video calling feature, WhatsApp had optimized the same to work in the country where users struggle with lack of a stable internet connectivity. Lately, WhatsApp rolled out a separate video calling button for the Android users. This way, the video calling feature is more accessible on the chat screen itself. The iPhone users had the dedicated video calling button from the time the feature was rolled out. WhatsApp is bringing many new features every now and then to improve the user experience.