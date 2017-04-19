Instagram adds a new feature called Collections: Here's everything you should know

If you remember Instagram the popular photo-sharing app added the bookmark feature in its platform last year. This bookmark feature basically allowed users to save posts for later viewing.

And now it seems you can make collections out of these saved posts. The company has just announced that this feature will be available with the version 10.16 update of the app. If you have already got the update then you will be able to create collections out of your existing saved posts as well as send the newly saved post directly to collections.

If you are interested in trying out the update then you can download the Instagram version 10.16 update which is currently available on both Google Play as well as App Store.

Moreover, Instagram in its website has said that starting this week, "You can create and name a new collection when you save a post, or you can add it to the one you've already created. You can also create a collection out of your existing saved posts."

However, if you want to know how to use the feature then you will need to tap the plus icon on the right corner and give your collection a name. Then you can proceed on to select the posts that you want to add to the collection.

"You can find your collections on the saved posts tab on your profile. Just like all saved posts, your collections are private - only you can see them," states the company. Instagram says that just like all saved posts, your collections will be private. Meaning only you can see them.

In any case, with the introduction of this feature, it can help you keep track of the posts you want to remember much easily. Besides, it will be interesting to see how the new addition will be received by the users.