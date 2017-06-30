Instagram adds new filters to block offensive comments

Good news for Instagram users as the popular photo sharing app has just added two new features to help keep the platform a safe place for self-expression.

The newly added features are; a filter to block certain offensive comments and a spam filter. Moreover, the spam filter would be effective in nine languages. According to a blog post shared by Instagram, "These tools are the next step in our commitment to foster kind, inclusive communities on Instagram." Hopefully, these two features will keep those away who take advantage of anonymity to post offensive comments.

Blocking offensive comments

This filter will block certain offensive comments on posts and in live video. All other comments will appear as they normally do and you can still report comments, delete comments or turn them off.

Also, you will have the option to turn this filter off. This feature can be accessed from the Comments Section of the Settings Menu. Initially, this comment filter will only work in English, but it will be offered in more languages eventually.

Reducing spam in comments

The spam filter will block any obvious spam in comments of your posts and live videos. The filter will remove spam written in nine languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, French, German, Russian, Japanese and Chinese.

Notably, both the filters are powered by machine learning, so they wouldn't be foolproof. However, Instagram has said that these tools will get improved over time. In near future, these filters will be available in more languages as well.