Instagram to allow you book appointments soon

Want to book an appointment? Soon you would be able to do that in Instagram itself!

As per a Bloomberg report, Instagram soon intends to give its users the ability to book appointments in-app. Instagram hopes this new feature will allow users to interact with business profiles more effectively. It will also help businesses better understand the benefits of having an active Instagram account, eventually driving them to advertise more on the app.

"When someone books an appointment, that's not a 'like' or a 'follow,' that's actual action," says Instagram's head of business James Quarles.

This means, if someone wants to book an appointment for a haircut, all he needs to do is go to a salon's Instagram profile and tap a button. The same theory is applicable for booking spa or tattoo appointments. Moreover, Instagram is exploring the ability to leave reviews for business profiles.

However, whether people will be able to decide a time and confirm the booking entirely in-app or if they will have to go to an external link to the business site is not yet known. Also, Instagram did not clarify if this feature will allow its users to book restaurant reservations as well.

As claimed by Instagram, there is around 8 million business on the app. Some of these business profiles are hugely successful with numerous followers and likes, but being socially popular isn't always equal to more sales.

Now, this new feature will not only help businesses measure the impact of running an Instagram account but also set their potential advertising budget.