Instagram for Android can now work when offline too

At the annual developer conference of Facebook in San Jose, the company announced an interesting feature that the Instagram users were craving for. Well, the Instagram Android app gets offline mode.

With the offline mode, Instagram for Android will let users scroll or browse through the app even when they are not connected to the internet or in areas with low bandwidth. Instagram is already testing this offline mode feature in the beta version of its Android app. This offline capability lets users consume and stay engaged with content irrespective of the connectivity.

With the increase in the number of monthly active users, Instagram seems to have decided to follow the footprints of the Facebook app. We say this as Facebook already has the offline mode and also functions properly.

While using Instagram offline, users will be able to see the content that has been downloaded already in their feeds. They can also leave comments, save and like posts, and unfollow others. Once the internet connectivity is back, all the actions that were done in the offline mode will be executed in the background. Even the profiles visited previously will be visible offline and the cached versions of the profile page and Explore tab.

For now, there is no mention on whether Instagram Stories will work offline or not. We can expect this Instagram feature to be rolled out soon as Snapchat supports the same. Such a development will definitely help the Instagram users in the developing countries where a stable internet connection is not always possible.