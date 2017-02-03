Instagram could bring multi-photo album feature on the Android App

For a long period of time, Facebook has had an album feature that let you upload and publish many photos at once and in just a single click. While this feature has been really convenient to use and practical when you have many pictures to upload, it looks like Instagram, the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app is also planning on incorporating the same.

And this feature might hit the app soon as reports indicate that Instagram is testing out the feature in its latest beta release. According to a report from Droid Life, Instagram's new feature in the Android app will let users share multiple photos from their smartphone's gallery as an album. The report further suggests that once the feature is made official, users will be able to select up to 10 photos from their gallery, use the filters of their choice and upload the same as an album to their timeline.

As for the followers, they will be able to view the photos simply by sliding or swiping from one photo to another.

Previously, only advertisers could share multiple photos from their gallery and it seems to have been reserved for them but now as Instagram has begun the test the feature more broadly it looks like the album feature will be available to all Instagram users.

However, currently as it is still in the testing phase, beta users will be able to make use of this feature and create albums but they will not be able to post it to their timelines yet.

We will update once the feature is made official. Do stay tuned with Gizbot for interesting insights.