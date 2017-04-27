Instagram hits 700 million users in just 4 months

Instagram, the Facebook-owned photo and video sharing app is now having more than 700 million users.

It is time for Instagram to celebrate this victory when similar kinds of app started popping up on the internet. The 100 million users who joined this platform in just four months helped the app to reach this level. The company took just two years to double its user base size. Especially after it made several changes to its app, it aided them in gaining huge user interest.

Instagram shared their thoughts regarding this on their official blog, "We're thrilled to announce that our community has grown to more than 700 million Instagrammers. And the last 100 million of you joined faster than ever. "

It added, "We've made it even easier for people across the globe to join the Instagram community, share their experiences and strengthen connections to their friends and passions.With new features like Stories, Live Video and disappearing messages in Direct, people now have more ways than ever to express themselves and feel closer to what matters to them."

If you compare the earlier growth rate, you will get to know how fast it achieved 700 million users. It took almost six months to grow from 500 to 600 million, whereas it took almost nine months to grow from 400 to 500 million users.

By providing all latest and unique features in it, there is no doubt in Instagram reaching as large as a billion users like other popular apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger.