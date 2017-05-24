Instagram introduces hashtag and location for stories; A new way to connect

Just a day back, Instagram is said to test a new archive feature where a user can hide his older posts without actually deleting them. Now the company is once again in the headline by rolling out two more features to the app.

Instagram announced that they are introducing two new features in its explore tab to discover the world around us. Known as location and hashtag, you can quickly make use of it to see what is actually happening around your environment and find some related stories. Location stories are made available on iOS and Android whereas, hashtag stories will start rolling out in the next week.

Location stories After updating to the latest version of the app, you can find a new story ring located at the top of Explore tab. It consists of all the stories near you. All those stories are from friends who used location stickers while uploading their stories. If you are interested in viewing the stories of other places, then you can manually search for such locations and it displays the story ring for the selected place. Also Read: You can hide Instagram posts from your profile with the new Archive option Hashtag stories Along with the location stories, they have also added one more feature known as Hashtag stories. You can find this hashtag feature on Explore tab to find the stories based on your interests. These two features let you discover new areas of your city and also find some jogging community with the hashtag #fromwhereirun. Hide from Explore Adding this hashtag or location sticker will make it appear in the larger story. You can also see the set of people who have viewed it in the larger story. Also Read: How to increase Instagram followers with these steps If you do not want your story to appear on the Explore tab instead just want to use this location or hashtag stickers, then tap the close (X) button present on the viewer list.