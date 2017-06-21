Instagram introduces video replays: Allows users to save and share their live videos in Stories

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing app is now introducing a new feature for live videos on its platform. As such, you will now be able to save and share your live videos (replays) to Instagram Stories.

The company states "whenever your broadcast has ended, you'll be able to tap "Share" at the bottom of the screen to add your replay to Instagram Stories for 24 hours." However, if you do not want to share you can also tap the toggle and choose "Discard," and your live video will disappear from the app as usual.

But once the video is shared by any of your followers (your friends), you'll see a play button under their profile photo in the stories bar. You can then tap it to watch the video and see comments and likes from the original broadcast. Instagram will also allow you to tap the right or left side of the screen to go forward or backward 15 seconds. There is an option "Send Message" through which you can reply to that particular story or replays.

If someone has posted more than one replays, then the story will have several arrows at the top. This will allow you to easily skip videos. When you watch your own replay, you will see that the viewers will include everyone who watched the live video as well as the replay story.

The new feature will come with the new updates which are available as part of Instagram version 10.26. The new updated version of the app is available for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.

In any case, Instagram by adding this feature is allowing its users to share their experiences with even more people. And as Instagram puts it, "more number of friends and followers can catch up on what they missed."