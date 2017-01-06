Instagram for iPhone Gets Support for Wide Color Gamut and Live Photos

Remember the Apple iPhone 7 launch event? By any chance, if yes, then you must also remember that Ian Spalter, Instagram’s head of design gave us a sneak peak of the now-released features of the photo sharing app. Alongside the complete revamp in the design area, the company had also promised to roll out an update with support for Live Photos and wide color gamut.

Well, as it turns out, today is the day. Mike Krieger, Cofounder of Instagram silently announced that both the features are already live for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users. Additionally, the respective iPhone users would not have to update the app to get these features.

If you're on an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, Instagram now supports wide color capture and display throughout the app—writing an eng blog on it soon — Mike Krieger (@mikeyk) January 5, 2017

The support for wide color gamut allows iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users to capture and display in more vivid colors. While one may not spot any difference immediately after capturing the images, on comparing them with the ones capture before today’s update, the difference will be clearly visible.

In addition, with today’s update, the app offers support for Live Photos (which will be turned to Boomerang). To do this, open the in-app camera on Instagram, swipe up to see the images captured in the last 24 hours, select the Live Photo and use the 3D Touch to upload it. The Live Photo will be automatically converted to Boomerang.

As mentioned earlier, the backend updates already started hitting devices. There’s no need to update the for this features; they will be automatically added.