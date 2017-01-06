Instagram for iPhone Gets Support for Wide Color Gamut and Live Photos

These features are currently limited to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

By:

Remember the Apple iPhone 7 launch event? By any chance, if yes, then you must also remember that Ian Spalter, Instagram’s head of design gave us a sneak peak of the now-released features of the photo sharing app. Alongside the complete revamp in the design area, the company had also promised to roll out an update with support for Live Photos and wide color gamut.

Instagram for iPhone Gets Support for Wide Color Gamut and Live Photos

Well, as it turns out, today is the day. Mike Krieger, Cofounder of Instagram silently announced that both the features are already live for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users. Additionally, the respective iPhone users would not have to update the app to get these features. 

Also Read: Honor 6X to Officially Hit the Indian Shores on January 24

The support for wide color gamut allows iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users to capture and display in more vivid colors. While one may not spot any difference immediately after capturing the images, on comparing them with the ones capture before today’s update, the difference will be clearly visible. 

Also Read: Why Asus ZenFone AR Is A Phone That Matters!

In addition, with today’s update, the app offers support for Live Photos (which will be turned to Boomerang). To do this, open the in-app camera on Instagram, swipe up to see the images captured in the last 24 hours, select the Live Photo and use the 3D Touch to upload it. The Live Photo will be automatically converted to Boomerang. 

As mentioned earlier, the backend updates already started hitting devices. There’s no need to update the for this features; they will be automatically added. 

Read More About instagram | apps | news | apple | iPhone | iOS

Other articles published on Jan 6, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers
Apps | RSS Feeds | Facebook | Twitter | Google Plus | Newsletters | Media | Sitemap | Feedback | Advertise with us | Careers | About Us | Contact Us
© Greynium Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.| Terms of Service and Privacy Policy