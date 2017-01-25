Instagram Live is now available for all countries

Back in November 2016, Instagram rolled out a new Instagram Live Stories feature to selected countries such as the US, Russia, etc. The Facebook-owned company is now rolling out an update to their application, which brings the live feature to every country.

This new feature works same as the Facebook's live video feature, which received a massive response from the audience and enterprises. With the live video feature, users can directly interact with the public in real time.

However, the interesting part with Instagram Live Stories is that the video will disappear once after you're done with shooting the video, whereas, on Facebook, we have an option to save the video onto our timeline.

The company announced the feature roll out on their official blog post saying as follows: 'Today we're excited to share that live video on Instagram Stories - a new way to connect with your friends and followers right now - will be rolling out to our entire global community over the next week. From real-time makeup tutorials to live DJ sets, it's been exciting to watch as the community shares new sides of their lives.'

The new Instagram Live feature will be available only with app version above 10.0 and above.

SOURCE