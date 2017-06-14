Instagram now adds Archive feature: Find out what it does

Instagram had been testing a feature called Archive in its platform which let users hide their published photos, keeping them hidden in a private section of their profile for their view only. Further posts could be hidden either permanently or indefinitely from anyone.

However, this feature is now being rolled out to all Instagram users across the globe. And what this means is that Instagrammers can now hide their post starting today.

So how to use this feature? Well, users can archive any photo or video on their profile by tapping the "..." three dots button in the top right of the photo. After clicking the button users will see the Archive tab. Just click or select the "Archive" and then the photo is archived.

Once that is done these photos or videos are moved into a dedicated section of the app located at the top right corner of your profile. There is a clock like icon which users can tap and all the archived posts can be accessed.

Alternatively, users can also unarchive a photo and tap on "show on profile" option given. Once the show on profile tab is hit then the photos will be restored to the users' profile page so that everyone's able to see them again.

Well, this is a minor feature, but it seems like it could be helpful sometimes. Instead of deleting the picture and losing it forever, users can now save it Instagram. Further, the popular photo sharing app hopes that "Archive" will not only stop people from deleting their photos but also make them more comfortable with sharing certain photos in the first place.

"Your profile is a representation of who you are and evolves with you over time. With Archive, you now have more flexibility to shape your profile while still preserving moments that matter," says Instagram.

These updates are available as part of Instagram version 10.21 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.