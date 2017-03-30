Instagram now lets you view stories directly from the home feed

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing app has yet again rolled out a new feature for its app. The new feature which comes with the latest update will now let users watch stories straight from their home feed.

Basically, with the new update, users when scrolling through the home feed, they will see a colored ring around the profile photos of those they follow if they have posted any new stories. So by tapping on one of these rings, and users will be taken directly to that person's story. After watching the story, users will simply be directed or sent back to their previous activity in the home feed.

However, users will still be able to visit their follower's profile by tapping on the person's username. This remains the same.

Well, Instagram claims that its app provides a simple way to capture and share the world's moments. And with this addition, it should make navigation between pages much easier and effortless. On the other hand, what do you think of this feature? Do let us know in the comments.

The update comes with the new version (10.14) of Instagram and it is available on the Google Play Store currently.