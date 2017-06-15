Instagram’s new tool to bring transparency in commercial relationships

Instagram has gradually become one of the most widely used mobile apps by influencers, content generators, publishers and regular mobile users who share pictures to preserve memories. The social media platform has now announced a new tool to further enhance the user experience for commercial users.

Instagram issued a press release which says, "In the coming weeks, you'll see a new "Paid partnership with" sub-header on posts and stories when a commercial relationship exists between creators such as influencers or publishers and a business".

As per the information shared by Instagram, the new tool will allow a creator to quickly tag the business they have a relationship with. The post or story will appear with a sub-header that reads "Paid partnership with," followed by a tag to the business partner's account.

The social media platform further mentions that the process will make the nature of the relationship more transparent for the community. When the tool is used, both the creator and business partner will have access to Insights for that post, making it easier to share how followers are engaging with these posts.

And this seems just a start in a new direction as the press release also mentions, "This is the first step in a journey as we learn how the community engages with this new tool - and our focus is on gathering feedback".

Instagram is partnering with a small number of creators and businesses and will make these tools widely available in the coming months along with an official policy and enforcement guidelines.