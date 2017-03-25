Instagram to start blurring ‘sensitive’ posts from now onwards

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing app is now bringing some change to its platform. Basically, the social media app is changing the way users view "sensitive" content. The app will start blurring out certain photos and videos soon.

Going forward when a photo or video is "reported" and if the Instagram's moderation team sees it fit to blur, a notification will appear to the user stating: "This photo contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing." Users will then have to tap the post before they can view the post.

However, as for the classification of "sensitive" content, Instagram states, "Examples include animal rights groups that share content to expose animal testing conditions or animal abuse, or content that raises awareness of humanitarian crises around the world (famine, impact of war on local communities)." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Instagram further says that "what was banned before is still banned now but some content will be subject to a warning screen."

While it looks like Instagram is trying to "build a safe environment" for the users, the company has further stated that in the coming days it will explore expanding the application of blurred screens into other areas.

So, if you are an avid Instagrammer don't be surprised to see blurred photos in the app. You'll know what it means.

