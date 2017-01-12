Instagram Stories will now have ads in between

Earlier we had reported that Facebook was going to show "mid-roll" ads in between the videos. Now according to the latest development, Instagram too has announced that it will be introducing the ads to its Stories feature.

The decision to integrate ads in the Instagram Stories feature might be due to the fact that the app has amassed a daily view count of 150 million which is quite impressive. So, Instagram Stories is now bigger than ever.

So the next time you open your Instagram account you might see an ad when you browse through your friends' stories. What's bad is that the ads will auto-play in fullscreen mode between your friends's stories. The good thing however, is that you will be able to skip the ads by just tapping on it.

Now that the ads will appear in-between Instagram Stories, supposedly the advertisers will be able to turn an existing Instagram Story into a paid ad. Instagram's new ad product is quite similar to the ad unit that Snapchat offers. While it is yet to be launched, Instagram is currently testing these video ads with big-name brands like Nike, McDonald's, and Netflix.

Commentating on the same point, Instagram's director of product marketing Jim Squires has stated that the photo-sharing app will be testing these ad units for two or three weeks before releasing the feature to all 500,000 active advertisers.

Apart from the ads, Instagram is also adding insights from Stories to its suite of Instagram Business Tools. With this, advertisers will be able to gauge the reach, impressions, and engagement for each ad in the Instagram story.

