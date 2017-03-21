Instagram – You can now save live videos on your phone

Live videos along with the user reactions and comments have successfully occupied the social network users on daily basis. In January, Instagram has also inserted this feature in their app with videos disappearing after 24 hours of broadcast.

But on Monday, Instagram added another concept to their newborn live video. Now, it allows you to save those videos which you feel like rewatching later. That is, if you come across any worth watching live video, you can tap on "save" button present in the upper right corner of the updated app. It's a pretty good feature by the way. People don't have to miss their favorite one going live.

It worth noting that only videos can be saved, but not likes, comments, the number of views and other things associated with a live video. The saved video will be stored in your camera roll and you can share it with friends using Whatsapp, Facebook, and such similar apps.

Regarding this, Instagram warned that when you do so, the video will no longer be available in the app, so better be careful before retrieving. Not to forget, you can only save those videos immediately after its broadcast. So, you have to be really quick while saving it else you can not go back if you forgot to click save.

The time required to save the video depends entirely on its size. Facebook Live have already allowed users to save videos for later, so this Instagram update may not turn out to be a surprise for few. But, as mentioned earlier this is a good feature since it allows them to archive their favorite video footage.

These updates are available in Instagram version 10.12 for both for iOS and Android users.