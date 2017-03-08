Intel security and Micromax teams up to offer McAfee mobile suite to fight online threats

In a bid to secure mobile internet space for users in India, Intel Security today announced a strategic partnership with Micromax smartphones. The duo has joined hands to offer protection to Micromax smartphone users against growing and increasingly complex mobile threats.

The Micromax devices including smartphones and tablets will now come integrated with McAfee Mobile Assistant that will help provide a secure mobile experience to Micromax users in India.

The McAfee mobile suite is slated as an all-in-one security and optimization application that offers protection from risky apps, malware and potentially unwanted programs. The mobile security suite will come integrated on Micromax smartphones starting April 2017.

The announcement was made in presence of Christopher Young, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Intel Security Group who mentioned, "With smartphones becoming an integral part of our connected lives, it is important consumers realize threats that exist in the digital world and understand how to safeguard their valued data".

As of now, Intel has teamed up exclusively with Micromax smartphones to offer such secure ecosystem.

McAfee team highlighted that as more consumers use their mobile devices in day to day activities from online banking to managing their connected devices, malware writers are rapidly evolving their techniques to exploit unsuspecting users to access their information, further underscoring need for robust protection.

Besides, on being asked about the app's availability for users who are already using the Micromax smartphones, the team replied that the mobile security suite will be released to select existing Micromax smartphones via an OTA update.

We also enquired about the fact that such security suites can consume resources such as battery, RAM and computing power in the background as they are always active and monitoring the user's online activity.

The team mentioned that the McAfee mobile assistant has been tuned to make sure that users don't face any performance issues on their smartphones in everyday usage.

McAfee Mobile Assitant Features:

1) In addition to secure your Micromax device from threats and risks, the McAfee mobile assistant also monitors battery and memory usage.

2) Users can clean unwanted junk files within the app

3) The app also offers real-time scans of apps for malware and unwanted app intrusions

4) Users will also get timely notifications to ensure a smooth running secure, phone experience

As noted, India is the fastest growing market for mobile internet users and as per a survey, there will be 400 percent increase in digital payments by the fourth quarter of 2017. And with the ongoing trend of affordable 4G internet, smartphone users are constantly connected to internet making it a necessity to keep a check on mobile security.

Post demonetization, there has been a surge in usage of mobile wallets, online transactions and app downloads, making the smartphones even more vulnerable and a playing field for cyber criminals. Therefore, such kind of secure mobile suites can prove quite useful to offer a safe online experience in the digitally connected world.