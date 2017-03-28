iOS 10.3 macOS, watchOS and tvOS updates released

Apple has just released the latest versions of each of its operating systems, for all its devices - iOS 10.3, macOS 10.12.4, watchOS 3.2 and tvOS 10.2.

iOS 10.3 is undoubtedly the most significant update out of the four. The new version adds support for AirPods to Find My iPhone. They will be visible on a map when they're connected to an iOS device or you can play an alarm if you have an AirPod hidden somewhere. It even enables you to see the last location when your phone was connected to your AirPods.

You will be able to see weather forecast in the Maps app itself. There is also a Podcasts widget and improvements in CarPlay.

10.12.4 Sierra brings Night Shift, which was previously only available in iPhones. It reduces the amount blue light emitted from Mac's display, helping people fall asleep. Other changes include cricket scores in Siri, dictation support for Shanghainese, more options for iCloud Analytics etc.

In watchOS 3.2, Apple has introduced SiriKit support, which enables you to use Siri with third-party apps. For example, you can now call your friend via WhatsApp from your Apple Watch. There is also a new Theater Mode that prevents the watch screen from waking up in a movie theater.

As far as tvOS 10.2 goes, it doesn't add much. There is only one notable feature that lets you rent a movie on an Apple device and watch it on another like on your Apple TV. You will also find the new Apple File System and Accelerated Scrolling support for UIKit and TVMLKit apps.