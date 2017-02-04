iPhone users be aware of this new malicious text

iPhone users you need to be careful as the latest reports suggest that malicious text messages are being circulated among the users. It has been found out that the malware freezes the Messages app.

Apparently, iPhones with the iOS 9 to iOS 10.2.1 (beta) versions have been the victim. It has been brought to light that a message containing an attachment to a large contacts file is sent via iCloud Drive and if you get the message and open it then the Messages app just does not respond and ultimately freezes.

SEE ALSO: Android Malware types you really need to be aware of

In addition, you won't be able to use the keyboard also and the only way to close the app is by using the multitasking page and ending the process. However, if you try to open the messages app again, only a blank screen will be displayed.

If that isn't bad enough if you try to hard reset your device the problem still persists.

Hopefully, Apple will fix this freezing issue for all affected users via an OTA update soon. AS of now the only thing you should do is be cautious and don't go off opening huge text files on iMessages.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Vs. Oppo A57 Vs. ZTE Blade A2 Plus: Which one should you choose?

This new malicious message has been discovered by a YouTuber known as vincedes13, and he has also put up a video demonstrating the exploit.