New IRCTC Rail Connect app lets you book tickets 24/7 with enhanced security

We had earlier reported that the IRCTC app will be updated soon letting users book train tickets faster. Now, Indian Railways has announced the launch of the new IRCTC Rail Connect app for Android as an update to the previous one launched in three years back.

The major update that this new IRCTC app brings is that it lets users book tickets 24/7. This means that users can book tickets between 8 AM to 12 PM, which was a facility that was missing in the earlier iteration of the application. In addition to this, there was an issue with the synchronization between the website and app bookings as features such as boarding point change and current booking were missing in the latter. Also, the previous app had low-security levels and slow response time.

The latest IRTCT Rail Connect app will overcome these issues, increase the ease of use in ticket booking and bring the next-generation e-ticketing system with great security levels. Moreover, this app is inter-connected with the IRCTC AIR and Food on Track apps to let users book air tickets and order food through e-catering.

The IRCTC Rail Connect app is claimed to be packed with enhanced security features as it comes with self-assigned PIN to login without entering the username and password every time. It also lets new users register and activate their account from the app itself. Its payment gateway is linked to over 40 banks and supports wallet services such as PayTM, Mobikwik, PayU, etc.

Download IRCTC Rail Connect