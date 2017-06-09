JIO TV app is now the ninth most downloaded app on Google Play Store in India

Reliance Jio's in-house app Jio TV, a TV app, made its place into the list of top 10 most downloaded apps in India on Google Play Store. The fact has been brought to light by Mary Meeker Internet trends 2017 report.

Jio TV app moved from 301st position last year to 9th place this year, beating Facebook Lite in achieving the feat. Jio TV app offers users an access to 430 Indian languages and English TV channels.

Jio TV app allows users to catch up TV shows aired up to a week ago by offering options of watching and recording them.

Jio TV was launched in September 2016 and initially had 200 channels that aired mostly regional content. In less than a year Jio TV doubled the number of channels being aired and now offers 430 channels to viewers in 15 regional languages. Jio TV offers the highest number of channels in India making it a replacement for set top boxes.

Jio TV's growth propagated due to an early head start with no competitors around. Currently Idea and Vodafone have their respective TV apps but offer less than 100 channels each. Airtel has not yet launched a TV app.

Internet users in India now stand to be 355 million. With only China ahead of it, India is the second largest consumer based market for internet services. India also stands ahead of every other country when it comes to mobile data usage. That being said, it can only be expected that Jio TV users will further increase with an increasing popularity.

