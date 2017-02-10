Jio users can schedule movie and music downloads at night on JioMusic and JioCinema

Back in September, when Reliance Jio's 4G service was launched, the service provider also announced a suite of apps. Of these, the JioCinema and JioMusic were a hit in the entertainment segment. Now, Jio has added a new feature to these apps for the users to rejoice.

With the addition of this feature, users of JioCinema and JioMusic can schedule movie or music downloads between 2 AM and 5 AM (Jio Happy Hours) when the data charges won't apply. Along with the usual 'download now' option, there is a new 'Smart Download' option in these two apps. To download music and movies during the Jio Happy Hours, users need to schedule the download and keep the data connection on at night.

Also Read: Galaxy S7 edge explodes while Samsung is prepping to launch Galaxy S8

After the expiry of the Welcome Offer with 4GB free 4G data per day, the Happy New Year Offer came into existence offering just 1GB free 4G data per day. Despite this limit, Jio users can enjoy using unlimited 4G data between 2 AM and 5 AM, so this new feature will be pretty useful to download movies.

Apart from this new smart download feature, the applications have got some minor performance improvements and bug fixes as well. All the users need to do to enjoy these benefits is just update the JioCinema and JioMusic apps. It has to be noted that only Android users can avail these benefit as the iOS apps are yet to receive the new feature.