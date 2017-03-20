Latest weather app sends weather alert even when your phone's network is down

Can't get weather alerts when your network is down? Well, now you can. Thanks to the joint venture by IBM and The Weather Company .This is India's first mobile altering platform, which was launched on Monday, and allows people to get weather updates without any internet connection.

This new technology uses peer-to-peer connections on a mesh network to broadcast weather alerts to people where cellular connectivity is not accessible.

Mesh Network technology links nearby mobile devices directly to one another. With the combination of Bluetooth and WiFi, each connected devices send critical weather alerts to smartphones within a radius of 300-500 feet, creating a mesh that can even reach more devices.

"The combination of the innovative Mesh Network Alerts and global reach of The Weather Channel mobile app can help deliver a new level of emergency awareness to underserved populations," said Bijan Davari, IBM Fellow and vice president at IBM research, in a press release.

"We're proud to be able to quickly offer a critical and potentially lifesaving capability to hundreds of millions of people around the world,'' he added.

The mesh-capable app is designed specially keeping emerging markets and slower connections in mind. At only 3.2 MB size, it can operate easily on 2G connection. It also enables the users to store offline weather data for 24 hours and to choose to get the updates via cellular network or WiFi.

As reported by the International telecommunications Union, almost 75% of Indian's population don't have access to the internet. Undoubtedly, this app will help millions to get critical weather updates and can even help save lives in emergency situations.