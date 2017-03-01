Meet “Meet,” Google’s new video chat app for business

Google, today had silently launched yet another chat app called 'Meet by Google Hangouts’ aimed at business.

The video chat app, unlike the standard Hangouts, allows more than 10 people, i.e., up to 30 users to take part in a video chat with all streaming HD video. As of now, the Meet app didn’t hit the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store. However, if you want to have a peek at the search giant’s new chat service, click on this link or alternatively visit meet.google.com.

The website doesn't seem to allow you make calls yet but you can join an active video conference provided you have the “meeting code,” or simply see the settings you’ve scheduled already.

The app seems to be the latest addition to Google’s set of business products, the G Suite. For the unaware, the G Suite already includes a variety of apps for business like Drive, Gmail, Calendar, and more.

