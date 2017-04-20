Microsoft launches To-Do: A new task management app

Microsoft yesterday introduced a new task management app named To-Do, which helps the users to easily manage and plan their day. The app, which is created by the same team who developed the Wunderlist app, is powered by Office 365 integration and an intelligent algorithm.

To-Do is the only task management app built on an enterprise cloud. It can make a list for any of your requirements, work, home projects and even your groceries. It lets you keep track of deadlines by adding notes, due dates and reminders. You can also personalize the lists with colorful themes. The lists can be accessed from anywhere by just opening the app.

When you open the To-Do app, it will show you a blank My Day list, which you can fill according to your plans. Even if you can't decide for yourself, you will be given suggestions about the tasks you need to complete.

The app's smart algorithm is responsible for making the suggestions. Using this algorithm, the app will ensure that you don't miss out on any jobs that you need to complete. The tasks are also listed according to their importance so you know which ones need be finished first.

Microsoft also announced that it will add some key elements of the Wanderlist app into the To-Do app, adding features like list sharing, apps for Mac, iPad and Android tablet. The company also said that it plans to drop the Wanderlist app in future once the To-Do app gets its best features.

