Microsoft offers new calling features to Skype for Business

Skype being the oldest instant messaging app, provides both text messaging and video chat services for its users. Operating primarily as a free app, it even accepts Skype Credit or subscription to provide an advanced feature of it.

Microsoft made an announcement stating that some new features will be added to its Skype for Business to simplify the calling property. Along with Auto Attendant and Call Queues, it also revealed a preview of a new tool called Call Analytics. This dashboard preview lets IT admins to quickly identify and also address all the call issues such as network issues or headset problems faced by the user.

Enghouse Interactive's TouchPoint Attendant and new meeting rooms are also added to this feature set. Along with this, the company also made an announcement of bringing its personal assistant, Cortana, to the lock screen of Android phones.

As Menakshi Sehwani, regional IT business partner for J. Walter Thompson Europe says, "Skype for Business Online is becoming part of our DNA", the company is trying further to make this business tool even more successful.

The Auto Attendant feature answers and routes all the inbound calls by itself using dial pad inputs and speech recognition techniques. Whereas, Call Queues will help you in ordering the calls so that they are routed to the available live attendant based on your specified order.

The new meeting room solutions from its partners such as Polycom RealConnect for Office 365, enables the customers to connect existing videoconferencing (VTC) devices to Skype for Business Online meetings at low cost and easiness.

On the other hand, another partner, Crestron SR is introducing its SR for Skype Rooms Systems solution which integrates with the Crestron control and AV systems. Now Skype also includes a first attendant console for Skype for Business Online known as TouchPoint Attendant by Enghouse Interactive.

Microsoft said that more than one billion meetings per year are carried out using the Skype's network which in turn helped them in flourishing their business. Keeping this in mind, the company is striving hard to provide some more exciting features to simplify the work of users.