Microsoft replaces Wunderlist with "To Do" App

Soon after the launch of Windows 10 Creators Update, Microsoft has released the first public preview of 'To-Do' app. In addition to that, the company also said it's killing off the consumer tasks app Wunderlist, which it bought less than two years ago.

The To-Do app is now available in for iPhone and Android, web and Windows. This app supports multiple lists but not tags or folders, and no support for attachments, or sharing like Wunderlist.

As per the manager of Microsoft To-Do, Ori Artman, this app it will deliver a smarter, more personal and intuitive way to help people stay organized and get the most out of every day.

Moreover, the company says that each day in the app will start with a clean slate, listing the day's tasks, and get reminders of past tasks you missed, upcoming ones, or helpful suggestions. Also, To-Do offers all the security from cloud-based Office 365, including encryption.

To-Do helps you create a list for work, home projects or just your groceries. You can keep track of deadlines by adding reminders, due dates, and notes, and personalize each list with themes. You can access your lists from anywhere with the To-Do apps for iPhone, Android phone, Windows 10 devices and the web.