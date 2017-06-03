Microsoft’s Face Swap app to enter India next week; experiment with your selfies

Who doesn't like to experiment with the selfies and make it look great? Microsoft has silently released Face Swap app which has created a storm all over the internet. Microsoft's in-house app studio Microsoft Garage have introduced this new app to please all the selfie lovers.

Face Swap lets you swap your face with another body by adjusting it well to look decent. You can even perform this swap function on any creature or object as well. This app is already live on Android devices in the countries such as U.S., Australia, and Canada, whereas, it will hit the Indian market and iOS platform in the coming days.

How it works One just has to capture a nice picture and then use image search engine, and photo editing toolkit present in the app to adjust it with any relevant image to replace the face. For replacing, you can borrow the image from either camera roll or from the catalog in the app. Also Read: Revamped Skype includes Snapchat-inspired stories and more Adjusts skin tone The app is also designed to automatically adjusts the skin tone to the environment. The users are also given an option to adjust lighting condition along with performing some tilt and resizing of the face before sharing it with friends. Other features The app also lets you change your hairstyle and gives you an option to see how you look in different clothes. You can also swap multiple faces in group pictures. This app was created using 3D face modeling and integrated several algorithms to build a highly efficient technology.

Also Read: Microsoft offers new calling features to Skype for Business

To recall, the company have released a similar app by the same name for Windows devices in 2011. But, unfortunately, it did not go viral in the internet space like this newly released app. Now, this kind of features is widely accepted by the user especially after selfies started to roar in the social media platforms.