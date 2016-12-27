Mobikwik's New Feature Increases Wallet Limit Up To Rs. 1,00,000

Mobikwik which offers mobile wallet and online payment services has introduced a new feature that lets you upgrade your Mobikwik wallet by entering your Aadhar card number.

The key highlight of this feature is that when you upgrade the Mobikwik wallet using your Aadhar card, your wallet limit will be increased up to Rs. 1 lakh.

While RBI states that a person can hold up to Rs. 20,000 in digital wallets, Mobikwik's new feature provides a great opportunity for you to transfer up to Rs. 1 Lakh by linking your valid Aadhar card details.

And, as per the reports from Vlivetricks, the process takes only a few seconds and you do not have to wait as in other sites and apps where they first review the documents and manually verify it as well.

Additionally, Mobikwik also lets you upgrade your wallets using your KYC Documents.

On the other hand, if you are wondering how to upgrade your wallet, follow the given steps.

The first thing you need to do is download the Mobikwik app in your smartphone or update it if it is already Installed.

Now, after downloading and installing the app, launch it. You need to register for a new account if you don't have a Mobikwik account or if you already have an account, then just log in. Now that you have logged in, click on Menu then the Upgrade Wallet tab. You will get an option to enter your Aadhar card number. Enter the number that is on your Aadhar card. Once you have entered the number, tap on the Verify with OTP option. You will now get the OTP on your registered mobile number. Once you receive it, enter the OTP and your Mobikwik wallet will be upgraded.

That's it! Now your monthly limit will be increased from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 1,00,000. You can also transfer higher amounts of cash to other wallet users and to your bank account as well. You will also be getting exclusive offers on you upgrade.

