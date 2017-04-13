Motorola Solutions will launch suite of public safety mobile apps

Motorola Solutions came up with an announcement that it is going to introduce a suite of public safety mobile apps for communication and collaboration. After having an in-depth customer research for years, Motorola Solutions developed this suite of mobile applications.

These apps help in enabling real-time communication and collaboration that can accelerate time to resolution. This suite of application also works across different networks and devices. The suite has a core set of apps in it which includes some advanced features like live video-streaming, electronic citations, database search, and collaborative whiteboarding.

Bruce Brda, executive vice president, Products & Services, Motorola Solutions says,"The need for real-time intelligence has never been more important to public safety users. Apps for messaging, mapping and other tasks are part of daily life for citizens, but these capabilities have not yet been developed and deployed for public safety users. Motorola Solutions' suite of public safety mobile apps is purpose-built for the needs of our customers and provides an integrated, interoperable solution for sharing critical information and intelligence."

Since it works across networks and devices, it provides an access to real-time information. That is, the user can use a radio on a land mobile radio network or a smartphone on a broadband network. Another important aspect here is their designs.

They are designed in such a way that it allows the users to work better together and also enables interactions between apps without requiring the user to return to the app launcher. One can easily jump from one app to another.

This suite provides high security by demanding authentication for users, devices, and infrastructure. Not just this, even all media inside this suite is encrypted. The user doesn't have to log in every now and then to access all the different applications present in the suite.

This suite is an integrated set of mobile apps which includes:

Messaging - It lets you to securely share text messages and photos with individuals or talk groups across smartphones and two-way radios, enabling faster communication and collaboration.

Mapping- It enables location-based collaboration by showing nearby officers and quickly creating geo-fenced voice- or text-based communication groups with officers in the vicinity.

WAVE- The push-to-talk (PTT) solution by the company lets smartphone users to securely communicate just by a simple press of a button. It also provides a secure PTT bridge with the land mobile radios which are used by polices today.

Telephony- It enables users to make secure and encrypted phone calls.

It just requires one log in to access all applications in the suite. Even a common address book is carried across all the apps. This suite of applications will be made available this year and is said to deployed using a flexible, cost-efficient software-as-a-service model.